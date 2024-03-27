Police investigating late night Surrey shooting
A late night shooting in Surrey near the Cloverdale area on Tuesday sent one person to hospital.
According to the Surrey RCMP, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Richardson Drive near 85 Avenue and Greenway Drive at 10:44 p.m.
The RCMP say on arrival they found a man with apparent gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
As of midnight, there were no arrests reported.
The RCMP says it’s conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses as the investigation begins. Police are now working to uncover the motive of the shooting.
The Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information, including dash cam video from between 84 and 88 avenues and 168 and 172 streets recorded between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-42654.
