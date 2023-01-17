Police investigating homicide in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in the city's Downtown Eastside on Tuesday morning.

Officers found the victim after being called to a single-room occupancy hotel near East Hastings and Carrall streets shortly before 7 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

Police have not provided any information on how the man died, but said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.