VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Marine Gateway Cineplex on Saturday evening. Police say this is the second homicide of 2020.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police were called after someone passing by found the body in the parking lot near Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

VPD investigators say no arrests have been made, and they do not believer there is a risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 604-717-2500, or if they would like to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.