The RCMP is trying to determine who's responsible for a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a North Vancouver school while students are away on spring break.

The threat targeted Bodwell High School on Harbourside Drive, and forced the evacuation of the school and several nearby businesses.

Armed officers scoured the grounds and ultimately determined the threat was unfounded.

"The public's patience in this matter has been appreciated," North Vancouver RCMP said on Twitter. "Investigation will continue on the threatening call."

Bomb-sniffing dogs were also dispatched to the school to search the building room by room.

While no students were in class, the RCMP said some people did have to be evacuated from the building.