VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public for help as they investigate an attempted child luring on Vancouver's West Side.

The incident happened in the West Point Grey neighbourhood around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

A 12-year-old girl was riding a bicycle on West Sixth Avenue between Trimble and Sasamat streets when a man in a parked vehicle told her to "come look into my car," according to police.

The girl was scared and rode home to tell her mother what had happened, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He was inside "a larger vehicle" - possibly a van or an SUV - that was light grey or silver in colour, police said, adding that the vehicle had a roof rack.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0602. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.