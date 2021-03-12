VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta are alerting the public of an ongoing investigation into an alleged indecent act in a community park.

In a news release, the Delta PoliceDepartment said a woman alerted them after she saw a man touching himself inappropriately while she walked near the parking lot of the North Delta Community Park around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

“We want to advise the public that should anything similar happen, to please call 911 immediately,” department spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a news release.

Police describe the man as South Asian, between 20 and 30 years old, with a slim build, dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie under a denim jacket vest at the time, according to the statement.

Officers say the incident was not reported until Friday, and despite patrols in the area, they did not find anyone matching the man’s description.

Delta police are asking with information related to the investigation to contact them.