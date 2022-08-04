Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game

Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The incident took place at the Scotia Barn sports complex in Burnaby last Friday, according to a statement posted on the Adult Safe Hockey League website.

"The conduct and on-ice behaviour depicted in the video in no way aligns with the values of our league and the rules of the game," the ASHL's statement said.

"As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty during the game, as well as a game ejection. Subsequently, the player was automatically suspended indefinitely."

Video posted on social media shows two players grappling on the ice while surrounded by a number of teammates and referees.

When one of the players begins to get up, the other appears to strike him in the face with a skate – causing the player to reach for his face and collapse back onto the ice.

Authorities said the victim required medical treatment, but they did not provide any details on the severity of his injuries.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP confirmed officers are in possession of one video of the incident, and are continuing to investigate the “circumstances and actions” that led to the player being injured.

"Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses," the detachment added.

In addition to the other player's indefinite suspension, the ASHL said there will be "supplemental discipline" handed down, which could include a permanent expulsion from the league.