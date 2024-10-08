Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.

The collision happened at approximately 6 a.m. in the 34000 block of Gladys Avenue, where a dark-coloured pickup truck remained behind police tape near the victim's body.

The Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

"This is still an unfolding and ongoing initial investigation, and we are in the process of notifying the next of kin," police spokesperson Const. Art Stele said in the statement.

"The driver involved remained at the scene and is co-operating with the police."

Gladys Avenue was expected to remain closed to traffic between Serl Road and Cyril Street while collision analysts gather evidence from the scene.

Investigators say early indicators suggest impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the collision to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.