Police investigating after Injured senior dropped off at North Vancouver hospital

    Mounties in North Vancouver are trying to find someone who dropped an injured senior off at the hospital last Friday.

    In a statement Monday, the RCMP detachment said the elderly person was brought to Lions Gate Hospital by a Good Samaritan who did not provide their contact information to staff. When examined, the senior was found to be suffering from a head injury.

    "Police are now in the process of investigating how the elderly person sustained these injuries, and this anonymous individual might have information that could help police further the investigation," a spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP said.

    "We’d like to extend our sincere appreciation for this person’s actions and are asking them to come forward."

    No further details about the senior or their injuries were provided. Anyone with information is urged to call 604-985-1311.

