

News staff, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

A large police presence gathered at a shopping centre on Fraser Highway near 188 Street after 6 p.m. and remained at the scene for several hours.

Photos from the scene showed a black Mercedes SUV with sheets draped over it, parked near a gas pump at a Mobil station.

Police placed several small orange cones as evidence markers at the scene and taped off the area.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Surrey RCMP tweeted confirmation that one man had died in the shooting.