Police investigating after fatal shooting in Surrey
Photos from the scene showed a black Mercedes SUV with sheets draped over it, parked near a gas pump at a Mobil station. (CTV)
News staff, CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:54PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 8:04PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
A large police presence gathered at a shopping centre on Fraser Highway near 188 Street after 6 p.m. and remained at the scene for several hours.
Photos from the scene showed a black Mercedes SUV with sheets draped over it, parked near a gas pump at a Mobil station.
Police placed several small orange cones as evidence markers at the scene and taped off the area.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Surrey RCMP tweeted confirmation that one man had died in the shooting.