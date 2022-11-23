Police ID teenager stabbed to death outside Surrey, B.C., school
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school this week.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Mehakpreet Sethi was the teenager who died after being attacked in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School on Tuesday.
Few details about what led up to the fatal stabbing have been confirmed. On Wednesday, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place," Pierotti said in a statement. "If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately."
Authorities said officers arrived at the school within minutes of receiving a report of the stabbing, and arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Several students told CTV News the youth attends Tamanawis Secondary.
Investigators believe Sethi and the suspect knew each other, and said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident with no connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
The victim was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. News of the teenager's death left the community reeling, including Mayor Brenda Locke, who called the circumstances of the crime "unsettling."
"It is particularly disturbing that this violent incident occurred in the middle of the day while school was in session," Locke said in a statement.
“As a mother and grandmother, my heart is with all who have been impacted by this senseless tragedy."
Parts of the Tamanawis school grounds remained behind police tape the day after the stabbing, and a dance scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Becca Clarkson
