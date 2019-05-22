Police have been stepping up their speed enforcement throughout the province during the month of May.

On Wednesday, RCMP officers from Surrey, White Rock, and Langley, as well as Abbotsford Police, took part in Project Swoop, a crackdown on dangerous driving behaviours.

Officers and Speed Watch volunteers were positioned along the Fraser Highway corridor and in the area of 16th avenue and North Bluff road.

Signs telling drivers their speed were setup and further along, officers equipped with radar were clocking people. Despite the warning signs, the driver of a black Maserati was pulled over and issued a ticket after officers clocked her speed at 96 km/h, in a 60 km/h zone.

“Today isn’t necessarily about writing tons of tickets,” says Cpl. Elenore Sturko, a spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP. “We also want to educate drivers and make sure we’re reminding them about the safety and importance of driving in the speed limits.”

Police say on average, there are 70 traffic-related fatalities each year in B.C. and have been stepping up their speed enforcement during the month of May.​