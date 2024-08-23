Police find 40 kilograms of drugs, $500,000 cash in largest-ever seizure in Prince George, B.C.

Mounties in Prince George say they've made the largest drug seizure in their detachment's history.

The call came in as a break-in at a home in the 4400 block of Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, Prince George RCMP said in a statement Friday morning.

"While investigating the break-and-enter, police officers noted a large number of counterfeit cigarettes in the home," the statement reads. "Police officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they discovered a significant number of illicit drugs."

Investigators seized nearly 40 kilograms of illegal drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as more than 11 kilograms of cannabis and 11 kilograms of "an apparent cutting agent," police said.

They also found "approximately 120,000 counterfeit cigarettes" and more than $500,000 in cash.

"We would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of our police officers, which led to this unprecedented drug seizure," said Insp. Darin Rappel, interim detachment commander for the Prince George RCMP, in the statement.

"It is obvious we can no longer ignore the effects of the B.C. gang conflict in Prince George, as this is a clear indication that more than our local drug traffickers are using Prince George as a base of operations. We will be increasing our enforcement efforts in this area, to reflect these developments."

Mounties also thanked the person who reported the initial break-in as it was occurring, and encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity they see in their neighbourhoods.