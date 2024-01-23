Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition

Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.

The downed aircraft was one of three helicopters carrying heli-skiiers into the remote and mountainous backcountry when it went down around 4:15 p.m. Monday approximately 50 kilometres west of Terrace, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say communication was lost with one of the helicopters before a debris site was discovered in a snowfield.

The two remaining helicopters landed and were able to shuttle the four survivors from the crash site to paramedics who transferred them to hospital.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three air ambulances and five ground ambulances were dispatched to treat the victims, who were all in critical condition in a Terrace hospital Monday evening.

Terrace's Mills Memorial Hospital declared a Code Orange to deal with the mass-casualty situation, according to health officials.

A spokesperson for B.C.'s Northern Health region said an update on the condition of the survivors would be provided Tuesday.

In a statement, John Forrest, the president of Terrace-based heli-ski operator Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, said "it is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share."

He said the company would work closely with police and other agencies investigating the cause of the crash.

Mounties say investigators will be flown to the crash scene, which is only accessible by helicopter, during daylight hours.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has been notified and is still gathering information about the crash. WorkSafeBC is also engaged in the investigation, according to the RCMP.

"At this time, names and hometowns of the deceased will not be released as we work to notify next of kin," North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said. "No further details are available at this time."

Industry group HeliCat Canada says each of its member operators, including Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, undergo a safety audit every five years.

"Although these fatalities are rare, it breaks our heart to have them occur," the industry association said in a statement.

"Like many outdoor activities, it's impossible to eliminate 100 per cent of the risk, but our industry does its best to mitigate it with our world-class knowledge and expertise to ensure guests can enjoy the beauty and unique experience of helicopter and snowcat skiing."

