

CTV Vancouver





As students head back to class, Vancouver police are sending a clear message to drivers about obeying the speed limits around schools.

Officers staked out key locations across the city Tuesday for a back-to-school crackdown, dishing out both timely reminders and pricey tickets to motorists in school zones.

“The safety of children is our priority and our officers will be strict when they are enforcing the rules,” Insp. Loris Zuccato said in a statement.

Police said one driver asked to be let off with a warning, despite being caught going 82 km/h just down the street from not one, but three schools on King Edward Avenue.

His request was denied.

In less than one hour before classes began, CTV News recorded officers dinging 15 drivers with tickets at King Edward and Marguerite Street, in the area of Shaugnessy Elementary School, Little Flower Academy and York House School.

Parents dropping off their kids told CTV News they appreciate police reminding drivers about the rules. Now that classes are back in session, school zone speed limits are 30 km/h between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, unless otherwise posted.

Fines start at $196 for speeding in a school zone, and at least $368 for people caught using an electronic device.

Police also used the crackdown to remind parents that they need to obey the rules of the road as well while they rush to get their kids to school on time.

"We want people to cross at the crosswalks, cross at the lights. If everyone follows the rules of the road we're all going to get where we're going safely," Const. Jason Doucette said.

In Coquitlam, RCMP officers will be upping enforcement around school zones this week as well, with a particular focus on driver distraction.

From Wednesday to Friday, Mounties will be handing out hand-drawn "Think of Me" cards that were made by elementary school students and depict the dangers of distracted driving.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure