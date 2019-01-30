

Vancouver police are investigating after the tops of as many as 50 trees were lopped off on city-managed property.

The juvenile trees at the Langara Golf Course are "unlikely to recover" from the damage, the Vancouver Park Board says.

Sequoias, west coast cedars, Douglas firs, Fraser firs and alders all prevent errant golf balls from striking those walking the trails in the area. They also provide shade and habitat for birds and other animals.

The majority of the vandalism is believed to have occurred in the last four weeks, the board said in a statement Wednesday. It is believed they were cut at night, as the golf course is open seven days a week during daylight hours.

Intentionally damaging trees is a bylaw offence in Vancouver, and those convicted can face thousands of dollars in fines.

"The board intends to seek stiff penalties for whoever is found responsible," it said.

Anyone with more information or who witnessed a person in the area with a saw is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The announcement came about four weeks after a similar incident at a Vancouver beach. The limbs and tops of eight trees at Spanish Banks were cut off.

The city has a history of tree-related crimes, including a woman who admitted to poisoning the trees blocking her view in 2004.