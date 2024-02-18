Police ask for help finding Burnaby teens missing since Thursday

Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find two teenagers who have been missing since Thursday.

On Sunday morning, Burnaby RCMP issued a missing persons appeal for 14-year-old Greyson O’Connor. He was last seen in the city around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

Later in the day, Mounties sent a second news release asking for assistance locating 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase, saying he and O’Connor are believed to be together.

Nastase was last seen in the area of Woodway Place and Ridgelawn Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.

O’Connor is 5’7” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a blue Nike backpack.

Police describe Nastase as 5’9” tall with a “slim build,” and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike vest, black and grey tracksuit, black Nike shoes and a black side bag.

Anyone who has seen either boy or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.