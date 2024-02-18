VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police ask for help finding Burnaby 14-year-old

    Missing person Greyson O’Connor is seen in a photo handed out by the Burnaby RCMP. Missing person Greyson O’Connor is seen in a photo handed out by the Burnaby RCMP.
    Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Thursday.

    Greyson O’Connor, 14, was last seen in the city around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said in a Sunday news release.

    O’Connor is 5’7” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a blue Nike backpack.

    Anyone who has seen O’Connor or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

