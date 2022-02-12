Police ask cyclist to come forward after attempted assault in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police say they're investigating another stranger attack in the city's downtown, but in this case, the victim may not even know they were attacked.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Police Department said a witness reported a man attempting to slash a cyclist with a knife Friday afternoon.

"VPD arrested the man, but can’t recommend charges unless the victim comes forward," police said in their tweet.

Asked for more information about the incident, police said in an email to CTV News that it happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Robson and Jervis streets.

"The cyclist did not remain in the area and did not phone police," VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin wrote in the email.

"It is assumed the cyclist didn’t know what happened therefore didn’t call police. We would like that cyclist to reach out to us."