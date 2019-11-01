

Jen St. Denis, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Police are investigating after a man's body was found early this morning near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area.

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said via Twitter that it is on the scene and working with Chilliwack RCMP, as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating "a report of a suspicious death," according to a press release.

#IHIT is in #ChilliwackBC after a man's body was found early this morning near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area. We'll be working with @ChilliwackRCMP @bccoroners #IFIS and others. Got info? Call #IHIT pic.twitter.com/CO7nUazlWR — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 1, 2019

