Police are investigating 'suspicious death' after body found near Cultus Lake
Police are investigating after a body was found near Cultus Lake on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
VANCOUVER - Police are investigating after a man's body was found early this morning near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area.
British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said via Twitter that it is on the scene and working with Chilliwack RCMP, as well as the BC Coroners Service.
Chilliwack RCMP is investigating "a report of a suspicious death," according to a press release.
