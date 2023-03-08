'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicide

Two families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.

MLA Elenore Sturko put forward a private member's bill Wednesday that seeks amendments to the act regarding patients brought to hospital who are thought to be a risk to themselves or others.

The goal is to have health-care workers call a family member or the person who brought the patient in to get a better understanding of the patient's mental health.

Sturko, a former RCMP officer, said she responded to a young man's suicide and found out he had been in hospital before his death. His name was Todd Marr.

"I have to say there for a long time, particularly after the death of Todd, I felt a degree of anger at the doctors," Sturko told reporters. "Like, why didn't they keep him? Doctors and nurse practitioners are doing what they can with the tools they have."

Pictures of both Marr and Const. Nicole Chan - who also died by suicide after being released from hospital - hang in the MLA's office at the legislature.

Chan's sister Jenn, who works for CTV News, said better communication about her sister's mental health struggles may have made a difference. That was also one of the recommendations from a Coroner's Inquest into the officer's death.

"She might have been kept a little bit longer and her life might have been saved," Chan said.

Green MLA Adam Olson was at the news conference announcing the proposed amendments. He said within minutes of discussing the issue with his staff, several people had come forward with similar experiences.

"This is something that we should be discussing and certainly, there are way too many stories such as this," added Olson.

Olson said the bill was worth a debate. Still, legislation brought forward by opposition rarely passes – and it's up the province to decide whether it moves forward.

Asked about the idea at an unrelated news conference, Premier David Eby didn't dismiss it.

"If there's any opportunity for us to improve the information that's available to physicians or nurses when we're making that incredibly difficult decision about whether or not to hospitalize someone who's in crisis, we're willing to look at that," Eby said

The premier said more consultation may be needed to make sure there are no unintended consequences. That's exactly what the families say they're living with.

Fighting through tears, Todd's mom Lorraine Marr said she wished someone had asked her about her son's life. She pleaded, "Please pass this bill."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.