Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVR

Shortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.

The Beechcraft King Air 350 made a wrong turn while taxiing around 4:45 a.m. and was headed toward a part of the airfield that had recently shut down for maintenance.

“The construction that is taking place right now has only been in place for about a week, so that could have led to some confusion for the pilot,” said Andrew Worthington, regional vice-president of the Canadian Air Traffic Controllers Association.

The aircraft operated by Alkan Air, sustained damage to its propellers and landing gear but no serious injuries were reported.

CTV News has also learned proper instructions were given from the control tower, and an investigation will be launched to find out why the plane went the wrong way.

Worthington said YVR is known for its complex airfield, and that it can be confusing to some pilots.

“It was before 5 o’clock in the morning, it’s dark, it’s new construction,” he explained. “They are departing from a non-standard runway, usually they depart the south runway.”

In a statement, the airport indicated the plane came into contact with an “illuminated barrier.”

“The taxiway where the incident occurred was and is closed to all aircraft. Notification of this closure was communicated by YVR to pilots on July 21. The closure was also communicated to pilots by Nav Canada through a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) on July 24 in advance of the closure,” read the statement.

CTV News has reached out to Alkan Air, and we are waiting for their response.