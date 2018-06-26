

CTV Vancouver





Surrey city council has approved a plan to capture the peacocks that have been causing problems in Sullivan Heights, but not everyone in the neighbourhood is happy with the decision.

On Monday night, councillors unanimously approved a motion that will see bylaw officers gradually capture the 100-odd peacocks and remove them. Traps will also be provided to homeowners so they can help with the removal effort.

But not everyone in Sullivan Heights wants the vibrantly coloured peafowl gone, and some consider the city's plan cruel.

"It's just a very inhumane thing to do, to trap a wild animal," said Roslyn Cassells. "They're going to be very fearful."

Others in the community have been waiting a long time for officials to address the issue. The peacocks have been the subject of noise complaints over the years, and were recently recorded damaging residents' cars while seemingly attacking their own reflections.

Surrey public safety manager Jas Rehal said the city is aware of the rift in the community, but said the issues were too large to ignore.

"We had to take this action," Rehal said. "The nuisance activity is too much for the neighbourhood, and we needed to take action to deal with it."