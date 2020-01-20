VANCOUVER -- A crowd of pipeline protesters impacted traffic heading to BC Ferries' Swartz Bay terminal early Monday morning, leading to major delays on at least two sailings.

BC Ferries told CTV News that the 7 a.m. sailings out of Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were held at the docks. All traffic getting into the Swartz Bay terminal was being blocked by protesters.

"Sidney RCMP are on site discussing the situation with the protesters, however no traffic is getting into the terminal at this point," Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs told CTV News Vancouver shortly before 8 a.m.

The 7 a.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen left 70 behind schedule and the 9 a.m. sailing was cancelled. Shortly before 9 a.m., BC Ferries said traffic was flowing normally again but travellers should continue to expect delays.

The sailings were held for "safety reasons" as there "may be kayaks in the water," BC Ferries said on Twitter.

#BCFHeadsUp #SwartzBay #Tsawwassen Please know that there may be kayaks in the water, so the 7:00am vessels are currently holding for safety reasons. ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 20, 2020

Three other ferries were being held at Pender Island, Mayne Island and Swartz Bay.

#BCFHeadsUp #SwartzBay #SouthernGulfIslands Please know that the #MayneQueen is currently holding in dock at #OtterBay, the #QueenofCumberland holding in dock at SwartzBay, and the #SalishRaven is holding in #VillageBay due to safety concerns with kayakers in the water. ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 20, 2020

Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, media spokesperson for the protest, told CTV News Vancouver the protesters are made up of Victoria-area community members who are concerned with the situation in Wet'suwet'en territory, in connection to Coastal GasLink's 670-kilometre pipeline being built from B.C.'s northeast to Kitimat.

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline's path, but the hereditary clan chiefs who are leaders under the traditional form of governance say the project doesn't have authority to go ahead without their consent.

"To us it's completely unacceptable how B.C. is handling the situation because Premier Horgan should be talking to the hereditary chiefs as they are the rightful decision makers for that territory," Sutherland-Wilson said.

Sutherland-Wilson said there are about 100 people outside the Swartz Bay ferry terminal and that they plan to leave peacefully.

"What's happening here pales in comparison to what the Wet'suwet'en people are dealing with in the RCMP exclusion zone on their own territory," he said. "Overall my heart goes out to anyone that we may have severely inconvenienced but ultimately we've got to look at the big picture."

The conflict led to rallies across the country last year when RCMP enforced an injunction and arrested 14 supporters of the hereditary chiefs.

On Dec. 31, the B.C. Supreme Court expanded the injunction. The hereditary clan chiefs responded with an eviction notice to Coastal GasLink, which led to a new standoff along the remote Morice West Forest Service Road.

"We certainly respect the rights of individuals to protest a decision that they don't agree with, but our concern is allowing our customers and employees safe and unimpeded access to the terminal," Marshall said. "Our service is essential to connect communities and commerce."