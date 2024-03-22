Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say

A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said a witness reported seeing the Ford F350 mount a sidewalk at high speed and strike the sign Thursday night in the Victoria suburb of View Royal.

An officer from the West Shore RCMP detachment responded, but the driver had already taken off towards the capital. Members of the Victoria Police Department were notified and stopped a suspect vehicle at Craigflower Road and Catherine Street shortly after.

In a statement, Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Short RCMP thanked both the witness and Victoria police for "acting so quickly" to prevent a more serious crash.

"This was a dangerous impaired driver who was taken off the roadway just minutes after the report to police came in," Saggar said.

The driver is being investigated for impaired driving.

Authorities said there was debris left behind at the View Royal collision site, including the pickup's licence plate.