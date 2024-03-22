VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say

    A Ford F350 is seen next to a "Report Impaired Driving" sign the driver allegedly struck on March 21, 2024. (Handout) A Ford F350 is seen next to a "Report Impaired Driving" sign the driver allegedly struck on March 21, 2024. (Handout)
    Share

    A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.

    Authorities said a witness reported seeing the Ford F350 mount a sidewalk at high speed and strike the sign Thursday night in the Victoria suburb of View Royal.

    An officer from the West Shore RCMP detachment responded, but the driver had already taken off towards the capital. Members of the Victoria Police Department were notified and stopped a suspect vehicle at Craigflower Road and Catherine Street shortly after.

    In a statement, Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Short RCMP thanked both the witness and Victoria police for "acting so quickly" to prevent a more serious crash.

    "This was a dangerous impaired driver who was taken off the roadway just minutes after the report to police came in," Saggar said.

    The driver is being investigated for impaired driving.

    Authorities said there was debris left behind at the View Royal collision site, including the pickup's licence plate. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News