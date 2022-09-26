Photos of suspect in bail scam where senior allegedly lost $9,000 released by North Vancouver police

Police say they are hoping to identify this woman. (North Vancouver RCMP handout) Police say they are hoping to identify this woman. (North Vancouver RCMP handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener