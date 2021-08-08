VANCOUVER -- Ninety-eight firefighters from Mexico have been on the frontlines of the battle against wildfires in B.C.

In a post on Twitter, the B.C. Wildfire Service said that as of Saturday, the crew would be taking a break.

“Today, 98 Mexican firefighters have left the NK’Mip Creek wildfire for a well deserved rest. They are scheduled to return to the Okanagan Complex on Wednesday, August 11,” it reads.

The firefighters arrived in B.C. on July 24, thanks to an agreement between the B.C. and Mexican governments.

The agency also shared photos of crew members on the frontlines.

“The #BCWildfire Service is grateful for the support of these professional, hard working and highly trained crews,” reads another tweet from BC Wildfire Service.

“They have been instrumental in helping with the front line firefighting effort and are a very important part of our team. We look forward to their return!”