VANCOUVER -- Have you noticed a particularly bright full moon in the sky recently?

The second full moon of winter, also known as the Snow Moon, has been appearing starting on Friday evening and will last until Monday morning. At 3:29 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 12:29 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, the moon will be at its closest point to the earth for this orbit, according to NASA Science.

Reader Lay Tan send CTV News Vancouver two gorgeous shots of the Snow Moon rising over Metro Vancouver from the Middle Arm Dyke Trail in Richmond, B.C.



A full moon rises over Vancouver on Feb. 8, 2020. (Lay Tan)



This shot of the bright full moon was captured by CTV's Shangri-La tower camera at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2020.

Carlie Holman sent this shot to CTV News Vancouver's Facebook page. Holman took the photo from Chilliwack.



The full moon over Mount Cheam near Chilliwack, B.C. (Carlie Holman)