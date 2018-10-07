

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





A strong petroleum odour reported in a residential area near the Trans Mountain pipeline has been traced to a private residence, and not the pipeline, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

But out of an abundance of caution, Trans Mountain crews, Surrey fire department and provincial officials investigated it as a possible pipeline leak. Crews dug trenches and lifted manholes in their search for the odour's source.

"We have been investigating the odour complaint and are continuing to explore in the area, but at this time we have found no evidence that the source of the product is the pipeline," the company said in a statement.

A large spill response team was on site all day at Douglas Road and Kalmar Road in North Surrey, including Trans Mountain crews, heavy equipment and a large truck with the words, “Environmental Protection Unit” emblazoned on the side. Private security are blocked off the area.

The company also said, “We have crews and equipment responding to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch near the Trans Mountain pipeline in Surrey. The pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure and we are investigating the source of the product. We are doing air monitoring in the area and there is no risk to the public at this time.”

Kinder Morgan Canada sold the Trans Mountain pipeline this summer to the Government of Canada for $4.5-billon.