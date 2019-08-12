

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





One person has died after a possible drowning on the seawall near the Vancouver Convention Centre Sunday night, according to some witnesses on scene.

Witnesses told CTV News that a man was seen riding a bike on the upper walkway that leads from the Vancouver Convention Centre to Harbour Air’s seaplane terminal.

They say the young man flew off his bike from the walkway and fell into the water. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. The witnesses also said that a Good Samaritan jumped into the water and rescued the man and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Witnesses described seeing paramedics and firefighters performing CPR on a person who was laying on the ground without a shirt. After several minutes, first responders stopped, and covered the person with a tarp.

One other person was seen being put on a stretcher and was taken to hospital. It is unknown what his injuries are related to the drowning.

A visibly distraught man was seen carrying a BMX bike from the scene, and was talking to first responders.

Many people saw the incident unfold, and were eventually told to leave by Vancouver Convention Centre security officials.

Vancouver police were on scene and CTV News has reached out to them, but they did not provide a comment except to say the BC Coroners Service was the best point of contact on the incident.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated when new information is available.