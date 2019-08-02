

If you've been following the Billboard charts recently, you can probably guess why road signs are disappearing from the small B.C. community of Sicamous.

Here's a hint: They were all found along the district's Old Town Road.

Municipal staff told CTV News that while the Lil Nas X song "Old Town Road" has been dominating the airwaves, a handful of their signs have suddenly gone missing.

"The song 'Old Town Road' has been No. 1 for 17 weeks now," said the district's Amanda Passmore. "Of course anyone who lives here knows that we have an Old Town Road, but people are starting to pay more attention, and we're quite certain that's why signs are disappearing."

But instead of getting upset, local officials are taking a lighthearted approach to the thefts. Passmore said the district's operations manager came up with the idea to start selling Old Town Road signs at $25 a pop.

"We're just having fun with it – turning a negative into a positive," Passmore said. "Why not? It's fun, easy attention for the town."

The Old Town Road signs are being sold starting Friday morning at the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce office at the Parkland Mall. Staff said 50 signs will be available for the first run, but they'll make more if there's enough demand.

As for the thefts, Passmore said the cost to the district isn't significant, and staff likely won't even get the RCMP involved.

Anyone interested in buying one of the signs can contact the Chamber of Commerce at 250-386-0002.