Pedestrian struck, killed in New Westminster: police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in New Westminster Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Officers were called to Princess Street between Sixth and Eight streets around 1:45 p.m., the New Westminster Police Department said in a Monday release, adding that the driver remained at the scene.

Video from the scene Sunday showed police tape cordoning off the road, an officer inspecting a Nissan SUV and a tent with a tarp underneath it.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “We have a large team of investigators working together to determine how this happened, but we are still in the early stages at this point.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the NWPD’s Major Crimes Unit were called in to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.