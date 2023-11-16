Pedestrian struck, killed in Burnaby

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burnaby late Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue, according to police.

“We are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident, which has tragically claimed a life,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP said in a statement.

Emergency crews blocked off Hastings between Madison and Rosser avenues as a result of the collision, and Kalanj said the busy route would remain closed “for quite some time, most likely into the evening hours.”

“Please plan an alternate route and avoid the area,” he said.

Mounties said investigators have “identified the vehicle” involved and are looking into information given by witnesses to determine how the fatal incident happened.

CTV News has asked police if the driver remained on scene, and Kalanj said he could not confirm if the incident was a hit-and-run at this time.