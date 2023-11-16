VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck, killed in Burnaby

    The scene of a pedestrian strike on Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue in Burnaby is seen on Thursday, Nov. 16. The scene of a pedestrian strike on Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue in Burnaby is seen on Thursday, Nov. 16.

    A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burnaby late Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

    The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue, according to police.

    “We are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident, which has tragically claimed a life,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP said in a statement.

    Emergency crews blocked off Hastings between Madison and Rosser avenues as a result of the collision, and Kalanj said the busy route would remain closed “for quite some time, most likely into the evening hours.”

    “Please plan an alternate route and avoid the area,” he said.

    Mounties said investigators have “identified the vehicle” involved and are looking into information given by witnesses to determine how the fatal incident happened.

    CTV News has asked police if the driver remained on scene, and Kalanj said he could not confirm if the incident was a hit-and-run at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News