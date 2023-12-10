VANCOUVER
    • Pedestrian struck in New Westminster

    Police investigate at the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian in New Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 10. Police investigate at the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian in New Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 10.

    Police in New Westminster were investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.

    Video from the scene at Princess Street between Sixth and Eight streets shows police tape cordoning off the road, an officer inspecting a Nissan SUV and a tarp covering what appears to be a body.

    BC Emergency Health Services, which does not confirm fatalities, told CTV News it sent two ambulances and one ambulance supervisor to the scene at 1:42 p.m., but did not take any patients to the hospital.

    CTV News has asked the New Westminster Police Department for more information and will update this story when a response is received.

