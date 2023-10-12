Pedestrian struck by semi on King George Boulevard, Surrey RCMP say

Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck struck a pedestrian in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of King George Boulevard near 104 Avenue, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP said investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash, but that the semi driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with officers.

Emergency crews have closed a single lane of King George in both directions, resulting in traffic disruptions throughout the afternoon.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the busy route is fully reopened, Surrey RCMP said.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.