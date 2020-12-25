VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian on Christmas Day.

According to the RCMP, officers were told about the crash near King George Boulevard near 68 Avenue at about 12:30 p.m.

"The pedestrian was struck and has succumbed to her injuries," Mounties said in a news release. "Surrey RCMP investigators are speaking with the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision."

Police say the investigation is still underway and teams will be in the area "for several hours." Southbound lanes of King George Boulevard between 66th Avenue and 68th Avenue are closed to traffic.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.