VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian killed in downtown Vancouver crash, police say

    Vancouver police say a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Howe and Drake streets on Feb. 16, 2024. Vancouver police say a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Howe and Drake streets on Feb. 16, 2024.
    Share

    Vancouver police say they're investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

    The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m., police said, explaining a pedestrian tried to cross Howe Street, near Drake Street.

    "A driver was travelling south on Howe and did not see the pedestrian, who died at the collision scene," a news release from the Vancouver Police Department said.

    "The driver remained on scene, and the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was entering the intersection on a green light when the collision occurred."

    Images from the scene show a vehicle's windshield completely shattered and the area blocked off by police tape. Police said the collision led to a road closure at Drake and Howe streets. The road reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

    Police have not identified the victim in the fatal crash.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News