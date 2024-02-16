Pedestrian killed in downtown Vancouver crash, police say

Vancouver police say they're investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m., police said, explaining a pedestrian tried to cross Howe Street, near Drake Street.

"A driver was travelling south on Howe and did not see the pedestrian, who died at the collision scene," a news release from the Vancouver Police Department said.

"The driver remained on scene, and the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was entering the intersection on a green light when the collision occurred."

Images from the scene show a vehicle's windshield completely shattered and the area blocked off by police tape. Police said the collision led to a road closure at Drake and Howe streets. The road reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.