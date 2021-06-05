VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Coral Avenue, according to a news release from Abbotsford police.

"Sadly, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the female was confirmed to be deceased," police said in their release.

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, police said, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.

Traffic was blocked on Clearbrook Road between George Ferguson Way and Maclure Road while police investigated, and officers are asking anyone who has dash cam video of the incident or the surrounding area at the time of the collision to get in touch with them by calling 604-859-5225.