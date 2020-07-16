VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision with a semi-truck in Surrey, local Mounties say.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 172 Street and Highway 10 at about 9:40 a.m. after a semi-truck and pedestrian collided.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver remained on scene.

A section of Highway 10 was closed between 168 Street and Highway 15 while Surrey RCMP investigate.

It's not known what led to the collision or how long roads will be closed for.