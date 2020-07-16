Advertisement
Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with semi in Surrey
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:48AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:55AM PDT
A collision between a pedestrian and a semi sent one person to hospital Thursday.
VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision with a semi-truck in Surrey, local Mounties say.
Police say they were called to the intersection of 172 Street and Highway 10 at about 9:40 a.m. after a semi-truck and pedestrian collided.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver remained on scene.
A section of Highway 10 was closed between 168 Street and Highway 15 while Surrey RCMP investigate.
It's not known what led to the collision or how long roads will be closed for.
