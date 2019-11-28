Pedestrian hit in Abbotsford, police close roads
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 6:23AM PST Last Updated Thursday, November 28, 2019 7:03AM PST
Police closed an intersection in Abbotsford Thursday morning after a collision.
VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has been hit in Abbotsford and police have closed roads in all directions in the area.
Abbotsford police posted to Twitter at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday to say emergency crews were responding to a collision at Peardonville and Clearbrook roads.
"Please avoid this intersection in all directions to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic," the post said.
No details have been released about the extent of the person's injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available