VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has been hit in Abbotsford and police have closed roads in all directions in the area.

Abbotsford police posted to Twitter at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday to say emergency crews were responding to a collision at Peardonville and Clearbrook roads.

"Please avoid this intersection in all directions to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic," the post said.

No details have been released about the extent of the person's injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available