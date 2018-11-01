

A man was rushed to hospital early Thursday morning after being struck by a commercial truck in Pitt Meadows – a terrible accident that was witnessed by his partner.

The couple was walking near Lougheed Highway and Harris Road at around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit.

Two witnesses, Matt Burnett and Jeremy Scholing, told CTV News they heard a loud bang coming from the highway right as a traffic light was changing.

They headed over to find the victim unconscious with a Halloween mask on the ground beside him.

"He didn't seem to be breathing at first. I helped wipe blood off his face, took the shirt off my back," said Burnett. "The ambulance came and took him. I don't know what state he's in now."

The Good Samaritans helped the pedestrian's girlfriend, called 911 and performed CPR before paramedics arrived. They said the victim was breathing when he was taken to hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the accident. The truck driver remained at the scene.

Authorities closed a stretch of the Lougheed Highway for several hours overnight as they gathered evidence at the scene, but the busy road has since been reopened.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott