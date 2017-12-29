

CTV Vancouver





A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Canada Post transport truck earlier this week.

The 27-year-old woman was hit at Garden City Road and Sea Island Way in Richmond at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

Officials have not said where the pedestrian was walking when they were hit or what might have caused the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke to police as they investigated the crash. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.