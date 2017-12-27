

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a collision involving a Canada Post vehicle in Richmond, B.C. that left a pedestrian in hospital with critical injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the patient was struck by a semi-trailer near Garden City Road and Sea Island Way shortly after 2 p.m.

"The pedestrian is suffering from life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital," Hwang told CTV News in an email.

Canada Post has confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in the incident, but would not provide any details about what happened.

A Canada Post worker was at the scene of crash speaking with police. Several evidence markers could be seen under a tarp behind the truck.

Officials have not said where the pedestrian was walking when they were hit or what might have caused the collision.

Hwang said the area around the crash scene has been temporarily closed to traffic, and recommended that drivers find alternative routes.