Vancouver

    • Pedestrian dead after weekend collision in Richmond, RCMP say

    A bouquet of flowers could be seen marking the site of the crash Tuesday. (CTV) A bouquet of flowers could be seen marking the site of the crash Tuesday. (CTV)

    Mounties in Richmond say a woman is dead after a collision that happened on Granville Avenue early Saturday morning.

    At the time, Richmond RCMP issued a brief statement saying the road would be closed between Gilbert and Moffatt roads while police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian.

    In an update Tuesday, the detachment confirmed that the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

    The driver who struck her remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said, adding that impairment is not considered a factor.

    A bouquet of flowers could be seen marking the site of the crash Tuesday.

    The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation. It's asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of it to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-32555.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News