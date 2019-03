Three roads in Coquitlam have reopened the day after a teenage pedestrian died in a three-vehicle crash.

The BC Coroners Service said Tuesday morning that the person who died Monday afternoon was a female in her teens. The coroner did not provide further information, including the girl's name or age.

Earlier on Tuesday, Coquitlam Mounties said Mariner Way, Hickey Drive and Riverview Crescent were once again open to traffic.

Officers did not, however, provide any more information on the crash that prompted the closure, saying only that the investigation is in its early stages.

Three vehicles and three pedestrians were involved in the collision that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mariner and Riverview.

Officials have not said exactly what they believe happened, but did say that two other pedestrians were injured.

They were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious.

The condition of the people who'd been in the vehicles at the time is not known.

As officials investigated, the public was asked to avoid the area if possible. Mariner Way was closed in both directions between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace as a result.

Hickey Drive was closed in both directions between Mariner and Dartmoor Drive, and Riverview Crescent was closed between Mariner and Canim Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed a severely damaged black sedan. Much of the back of the car, from the windshield to the end, appeared to have been crushed.

It appeared the airbags were all deployed at the time of the crash.

Another black sedan with front-end damage was parked nearby. Part of the grille was on the ground about a metre away.

Debris could be seen across the intersection at Riverview and Mariner.

A mobile emergency command trailer was set up nearby, and several emergency vehicles were parked near the scene.

Mounties have not provided any details on what may have led up to the crash. A witness told CTV News that he'd heard the loud booming sound of impact, and reactions from people who'd been closer to the scene, but he did not hear the squeal of brakes in the moments before.

A photo supplied by the witness, who lives near the scene, showed emergency workers performing first aid or resuscitation efforts on a person in the median.

