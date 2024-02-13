Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour

Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.

The Seattle rock legends announced their Dark Matter World Tour on Tuesday, with dates scheduled across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

The Vancouver shows on May 4 and May 6 are the only two Canadian dates scheduled on the tour.

The tour is in support of Pearl Jam's 12th full-length studio album, Dark Matter, which is scheduled to hit store shelves and streaming services on April 19.

The band also announced that Deep Sea Diver would be their guests on the first part of the North American leg of the tour, including the Vancouver shows.

On Tuesday, the band shared the title track from the forthcoming album on YouTube.

Tickets for the North American shows will be available through a Ticketmaster registry which closes at midnight on Feb. 18.

"Please note we expect high demand," the band said in a statement on its website announcing the upcoming tour. "Registration does not guarantee access to the sale. Fans will be randomly selected to access the sale based on ticket availability. Fans not selected will be waitlisted and receive an email if tickets remain available."