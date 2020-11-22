VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health is ordering patrons of a Langley gym and a Burnaby nail salon to self-isolate for 14 days after possible COVID-19 exposures.

The health authority posted the warnings about Gritt Athletics (located at 20445 62 Ave., Langley) and Haven Nails and Spa (located at 6544 Hastings St., Burnaby) on its public exposures website Saturday evening.

The possible exposures at Gritt Athletics happened during the gym's operational hours on Nov. 9 through 12, while the exposures at Haven Nails and Spa happened during operational hours on Nov. 14 through 17.

"Anyone who was on-site during this time must self-isolate for 14 days after last time at the site," Fraser Health says on its website.

The self-isolation requirement is unusual for public exposures to COVID-19. For most public exposures, B.C. health authorities recommend that people who may have been exposed self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolating and seeking testing if any develop.

Typically, health authorities issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of transmission of the coronavirus in a public place and are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health's public exposure website reads.

The health authority also says on its website that there is no known risk to people who visited public exposure sites outside of the specified times.