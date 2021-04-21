VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of two barber shops within the Fraser Health region that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority issued public exposure notices for Hyde Barber Lounge, located at #102-15335 56 St. in Surrey, and at Babylon Barbershop, located at 27094 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove.

The possible exposures at Hyde Barber Lounge took place April 8 and 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 14 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exposures at Babylon Barbershop took place April 10, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who was at either business during the times specified should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop, according to Fraser Health.

There is no known risk to people who were at the affected locations outside of the specified dates and times.

B.C. health officials only issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because Public Health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on its website.