Good news for those running on empty: gas prices in Metro Vancouver have dropped.

On Thursday, prices in the region reached an average of $1.38 per litre.

It's the lowest local drivers have paid since January, according to Dan McTeague, analyst at GasBuddy.com.

"They're likely to stay within this range at least the next couple of weeks until the market can figure out whether or not there's enough or too much oil supply," he told CTV News.

"There's a good chance this might be sort of the high water mark. We might actually see prices go down even lower – maybe another three or four cents a litre – between now and I would say the first week of December."