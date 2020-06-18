VANCOUVER -- After attendance skyrocketed, the B.C. government says it is temporarily closing a park that straddles the Canada-U.S. border.

Peace Arch Park – near the border crossing with the same name – was built on the international boundary between Canada and the U.S.

While it's heavily patrolled to make sure nobody crosses into the other country, visitors are allowed to explore the entire park on both sides of the border.

So, when provincial parks reopened last month, the park was used for reunions between loved ones who were trapped on either side of the border because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The problem, the B.C. government says, is that visits to the park have doubled compared to last year and "parking lots and local access roads have been overwhelmed … resulting in illegal parking" and "an increase in pedestrians along roadways."

The province says it implemented some changes like increased signage, more patrols, installing a permanent gate at the park entrance and reducing park hours.

"The measures have not addressed the risk associated with the significant increases in visitors from both sides of the border," a statement from the province says.

As of Thursday at 8 p.m., the park will be temporarily closed. A reopening date wasn't given, but the statement said "the park will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so."

Last week, new border rules came into effect allowing immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada to be with their family member for a period of at least 15 days.

The visitor must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.